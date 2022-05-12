California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,702 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 100,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $43,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

