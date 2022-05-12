California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hologic worth $41,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

