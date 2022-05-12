California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.24 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

