California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.89 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $41,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.