California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after buying an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 189,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $119.44 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

