California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,546 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

