Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $340.48 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.16 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.