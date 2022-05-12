Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $417,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $124,970,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 286,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.