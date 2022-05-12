Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $417,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $124,970,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 286,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OMI opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.