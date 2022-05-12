Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $435,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 64.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.