Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

