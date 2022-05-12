Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

CNR stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

