Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

NYSE:KBH opened at $30.88 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

