Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 23,900 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE RAD opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

