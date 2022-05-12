Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

