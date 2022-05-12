Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

EVH opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

