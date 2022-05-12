Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) to “Buy”

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$14.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

