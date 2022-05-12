Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 114866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$444.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

