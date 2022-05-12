Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.45.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.93.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$136.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$61.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$150.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$129.74 and a 52 week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.