Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 54765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

Get Canadian Life Companies Split alerts:

About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.