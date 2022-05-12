Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 54765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09.
About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)
