Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,073 shares.The stock last traded at $111.33 and had previously closed at $110.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

