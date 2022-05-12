Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of CNQ opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,612,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

