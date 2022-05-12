Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.77

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.77 and last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 955684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.47.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

