Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.68 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Cannae stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 12,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. Cannae has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cannae by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

