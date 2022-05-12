Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

BCRX opened at $7.94 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

