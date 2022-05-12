Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.