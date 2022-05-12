Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

