Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

