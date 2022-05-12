Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $291.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,643,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,794,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $290.95 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

