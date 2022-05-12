Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

PFE traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 2,113,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $284.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

