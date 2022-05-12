Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $315,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

