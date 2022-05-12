Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $178.75. 364,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

