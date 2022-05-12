Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $228.93 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

