Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 335,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

