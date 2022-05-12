Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 5,369,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.