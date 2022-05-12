Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 21,843 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 94,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.