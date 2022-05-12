Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 229 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.