Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, reaching $624.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.55 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.68.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

