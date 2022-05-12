Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,812. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

