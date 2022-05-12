Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.72. 123,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.57 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

