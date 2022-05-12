Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

