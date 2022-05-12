Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

