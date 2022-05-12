Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

