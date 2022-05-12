Capital Analysts LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.77. 82,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,072. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

