Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 315,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.04. 144,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

