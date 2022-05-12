Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 11,695 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 104,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,314. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

