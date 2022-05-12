Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 220,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,322. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

