Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

EA traded up $8.89 on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. 7,986,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

