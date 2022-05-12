Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

