Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $57.55. 56,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,062. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

