Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,082 shares of company stock worth $2,504,387. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.35. 123,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.