Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.04. 123,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,641. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

